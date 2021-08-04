Home care provider recruiting 1,000 new caregivers

Ireland's ageing population means the number of of people aged 65 and older is expected to reach 1.4 million by 2040
Care provider Home Instead has announced the creation of 1,000 new jobs seeking caregivers to meet the demand of Ireland's ageing population.

The firm already employs a 4,000-strong caregiver team across Ireland who deliver home care services to almost 7,000 clients. Today's announcement follows on from a similar recruitment drive last year that added a similar number of new staff.

Established in Ireland in 2005, Home Instead provides a range of non-medical care services to older people in their homes from 25 offices around the country. They said the increasing demand for caregiving of older people represents a challenge never before experienced.

“The number of people over the age of 65 in Ireland is expected to reach 1.4 million by 2040, with even greater growth expected in the population aged 80 and over," Chief Operating Officer of Home Instead, Shane Jennings said. "This change has the potential for the biggest impact on health services overall."

“As life expectancy increases in Ireland, so too does the need for quality home care – and quality home carers, the new jobs we are creating will help us to build our caregiving workforce of the future. For the vast majority of older people, ageing at home has better health outcomes, is less expensive than institutional care, and can help prevent unnecessary or premature admission to long-term residential care."

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD said: "We know that in the years ahead, Ireland, like so many countries, will face the challenge of an ageing population. Home care can play an increasingly important role in providing care to our oldest and most vulnerable citizens, many of whom would like to continue living in their homes and communities."

