Eurozone growth bolsters prospects for huge Irish economic rebound

The prospects of the Irish economy powering out of the Covid-19 crisis has brightened further after new figures showed the eurozone expanded more sharply than expected, with pandemic-hit Italy and Spain performing remarkably well.

Eurostat said its initial estimate showed GDP in the 19 countries that use the euro grew 2% since the beginning of April to the end of June from the previous quarter. Compared to the same period a year earlier, when lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus brought economic activity close to a standstill, GDP jumped 13.7%.