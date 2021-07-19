Oil price tumbles 6% on new supply and surge in Delta variant cases 

Oil prices plunged 6%, or by more than $4 a barrel, for their worst day since March, after Opec and allies agreed to boost output, stoking fears of a surplus as rising Covid infections in many countries threaten demand.

Crude oil's year-long surge has been sputtering for most of the last two weeks with the prospect of new supply undermining the case for higher prices. With the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading, funds bailed out of long positions. Brent crude lost $4.23 at $69.36 a barrel.