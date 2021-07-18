ECB's Lagarde ready to show full hand on stimulus

European Central Bank officials are poised to reveal just how their new monetary strategy, unveiled with fanfare earlier this month, will actually make a difference to investors.

At their decision on Thursday, policymakers will tweak their stance to reflect changes ranging from a slightly higher inflation goal of 2% to an explicit allowance that they might overshoot it for a while.

ECB president Christine Lagarde has already primed financial markets, saying they should prepare for new guidance on stimulus “given the persistence that we need to demonstrate to deliver on our commitment.”

With investors growing more confident that interest rates will remain low for the foreseeable future, there’s a high bar for the ECB to provide any surprises.

Any change in guidance “lets them reinforce a truly dovish message,” said Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at Toronto Dominion Bank.

“But it still feels like the ECB has a high hurdle to convincing the market that this is a forceful change compared to what’s been expected from them already.” The eurozone central bank is pursuing an increasingly lonely policy path of maintaining emergency settings as counterparts across the globe debate instead how and when to start paring back stimulus.

ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel has suggested officials would need to see durable price pressures before considering a shift in stance.

Further signals that rates are on hold should flatten the curve and put downward pressure on core rates, according to Nick Kounis, head of macroeconomic research at ABN Amro. Strengthened forward guidance could be powerful if it’s “concrete and credible enough,” he said.

“The governing council will commit in its forward guidance to keeping interest rates unchanged until inflation is forecast to reach or slightly surpass 2%, and remain there for some time within the central bank’s projection period of two to three years,” said Bloomberg analysts David Powell and Maeva Cousin.

“That would be a significant change from the previous wording, which only called for convergence toward the inflation target, and reflect a more vigorous commitment to reaching the goal for price growth,” they said.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Russia and the South African Reserve Bank are likely to make more eventful policy announcements than usual, Joe Biden’s fiscal plans face a test and South Korean trade figures will provide clues on the health of global demand.

In Washington, an important test looms for the fiscal packages President Biden has been seeking from Congress to ramp up both infrastructure investment and social spending, as well as increase taxes to address inequality. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set Wednesday for a vote on infrastructure and a verbal agreement on the bigger social package.

With some economists saying the twin initiatives could help bolster longer-run productivity and labour-force participation, legislative movement on Wednesday could lift optimism about the post-pandemic prospects for the world’s largest economy.

Setbacks would cloud the outlook for potential final enactment for the bills in the sharply divided Senate and House in the autumn.

Aside from the ECB decision, survey indicators that should show a buoyant rebound in the euro area from the coronavirus crisis will provide the main points of interest there.

The reports due include a region-wide consumer confidence gauge for July, seen rising to the highest level in 20 years, and purchasing managers indexes that economists anticipate will show further improvement in economic activity from the strongest expansion since 2006 already recorded in June.

In the UK, meanwhile, retail-sales data on Friday is expected by analysts to show a moderate increase from the previous month’s drop, underscoring how the country’s consumer-spending landscape is normalising after some volatile months as lockdowns eased.

Regarding implications for monetary policy, Bank of England official Jonathan Haskel will share his views on the long-term effects of the pandemic with a speech on scarring as England lifts most restrictions introduced to limit the spread of Covid-19.

-Bloomberg