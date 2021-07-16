Budgetary watchdog expresses concern over Government deficit

The chairman of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, Sebastian Barnes, has expressed concern with the Government’s summer economic statement, saying it is taking more risk with its plans.

In terms of the fiscal framework, many aspects of the plan were in line with the advice given by the Fiscal Council, he said.

“But, at the same time what they've done, is there has been a major shift of policy, so in the programme for government they said in the medium-term, by 2025, they would be aiming for a balanced budget.

"What they've now said is that they want to stabilise the debt or maybe reduce it a little bit. That means a 3% deficit, which is very large by historical standards in Ireland,” Mr Barnes said.

“It implies €20bn additional borrowing compared to what the Government was originally planning, so it is a big change and it raises concerns, because the more debt we have the more exposed we are to a rise in interest rates or a shortfall in growth or other nasty surprises that might come down the line.

“The Government is definitely taking more risk with these plans and that's why we're concerned,” he said.

Mr Barnes said a lot of the increase had been in terms of current spending, not in terms of capital spending.

“We know that the Government is investing a huge amount by historical standards and wants to invest a lot, particularly in areas like housing and on climate where we know additional money is badly needed.

'Difficult balancing act'

“They're facing a very difficult balancing act between the opportunities and need for investment, current spending needs that they're going to have between fiscal sustainability and avoiding overheating the economy, so that's a very delicate balance and it's something that the council is going to have to asses very carefully in the months and weeks ahead,” he said.

“We do need more information on exactly what that investment spending is going to be.

"We tend to think that investment spending is a good thing, which in many cases it probably is, but it does matter a lot what that investment money is going to be spent on,” Mr Barnes said.

“The more debt you have, that means a 1% change in interest rates – the impact that has goes up with the size of the debt, so the more debt we have the greater that risk is,” he said.