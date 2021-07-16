Sunak considers postponing British budget 

Rishi Sunak is considering pushing the UK budget into next year so the country’s treasury department can weigh up the economic impact of ending the country’s furlough scheme and the third wave of the pandemic over the coming months.

The UK chancellor is planning to tell British MPs before next week’s parliamentary recess that he will hold a three-year spending review in the autumn but he is thinking about delaying tax measures until the spring, government sources have confirmed.

While a final decision on the budget has yet to be made, the chancellor is being told there is a case for waiting until the spring.

Mr Sunak has known for months that the period from September to the end of the year will be crucial to the British economy because a range of government support – including wage subsidies and financial support for the self-employed – will have ended.

A sharp rise in cases of the Delta variant in recent weeks has created extra uncertainty, with some tentative evidence that rising infection rates are making consumers more cautious.

The UK Treasury is particularly concerned about how the labour market will respond to the ending of its furlough scheme, under which the British government pays the majority of employees’ wages.

But official figures for October – the first month without wage subsidies – will not be available until November or December.

That would make it harder for the UK’s independent Office for Budget Responsibility to make an assessment of the outlook for Britain’s economy and the public finances.

The OBR requires 12 weeks’ notice to provide budget forecasts.

If the UK budget is delayed, it would be the third year in a row that plans for an autumn package have been postponed. The 2019 budget was delayed owing to the country’s general election while the Covid-19 crisis meant plans for an autumn 2020 event were also abandoned.

In 2016 Philip Hammond, the former British chancellor, moved the budget forward permanently from the spring to the autumn on the grounds that an earlier announcement would give individuals and businesses time to prepare for tax changes due to come in at the start of the new financial year in April.

The current chancellor has stressed the importance of repairing the damage to the UK’s public finances after a year that saw the highest peacetime borrowing on record.

