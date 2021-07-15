New figures point to huge Covid rebound for Irish economy this year

The Irish economy grew by an even greater extent in the first quarter than first thought, new official figures show, suggesting the rebound from the Covid crisis will be exceptionally strong this year.

The CSO said it had revised upwards GDP growth to 8.6% for the first three months of the year compared with the previous quarter.

It also increased its GDP estimate for GDP growth last year to almost 6%.

The figures confirm the huge role multinationals are again playing as the sectors dominated by the likes of Pfizer, Apple, and Google have boomed during the crisis.

The reality is vastly different for Irish-owned firms, including distribution, transport, and hotels, as well as construction, that have faced lockdowns.

And the economy contracted in the first quarter when the effects of the foreign-owned multinationals are excluded, alternative CSO measures show.

The figures also point to the likelihood that forecasters such as the Economic and Social Research Institute which sees a 11% surge in GDP this year will likely be shown to be right.

The Department of Finance, in its summer economic statement, this week projected GDP will grow by 8.75% this year.

Economists said the new figures also show the huge gulf between households employed by multinationals, who have been largely untouched by the Covid economic crisis.

Their fortunes contrast with the hundreds of thousands of people who have been pushed out of work through no fault of their own because of the lockdown restrictions.