Warning State will lose out on €392m and over 5,000 jobs if Dublin Airport runway planning restrictions not removed

The economy will lose out on 5,170 jobs and a positive economic impact of €392m by the end of 2023 if “problematic” planning restrictions on Dublin Airport’s new €320m runway are not removed, a report has warned.

The report by consultancy firm InterVISTAS forms part of a large tranche of new information lodged by airport operator Daa to Fingal County Council as part of Daa’s bid to have the two planning restrictions attached to the 2007 planning permission for the runway removed.