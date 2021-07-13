Warning State will lose out on €392m and over 5,000 jobs if Dublin Airport runway planning restrictions not removed

Planning conditions specify that the new runway not be used between 11pm and 7am and that night-time operations not exceed 65 flights on average when the runway is complete
Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 18:06
Gordon Deegan

The economy will lose out on 5,170 jobs and a positive economic impact of €392m by the end of 2023 if “problematic” planning restrictions on Dublin Airport’s new €320m runway are not removed, a report has warned.

The report by consultancy firm InterVISTAS forms part of a large tranche of new information lodged by airport operator Daa to Fingal County Council as part of Daa’s bid to have the two planning restrictions attached to the 2007 planning permission for the runway removed.

The planning conditions specify that the runway not be used between 11pm and 7am and that night-time operations not exceed 65 flights on average when the runway is complete.

The runway is expected to be operational next year and InterVISTAS warned that if the planning restrictions are not removed, the foregone economic impact will reach a high in 2023 with 5,170 jobs and €392m in GDP.

The report said: “To put this into context, the number of jobs foregone at its peak in 2023 is higher than the total employment of either Google or Facebook in Ireland".

It said Dublin Airport will lose out on a cumulative 6.3m passengers between 2022 and 2025 if the restrictions are not removed.

The report called the two planning restrictions "particularly problematic”.

