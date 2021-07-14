Business premium hikes of 24% linked to long period of weak profitability for insurers 

A new report showing the cost of premiums for business liability insurance used by a wide range businesses -- including the smallest of shops to the largest of factories -- had climbed 24% in recent years will help inform public and legislators, the Central Bank said.
However, the regulator said the price hikes followed a number of years when premiums fell and "can be quite well explained" by the regular profit-and-loss cycles in the insurance industry and reflect a period of very weak profitability in recent years. The era of low interest rates and weak investment returns for insurers might continue to weigh for some time, the Central Bank said.
The numbers were culled from the recently established National Claims Information Database and showed the average cost of so-called package liability insurance policies fell 16% between 2009 and 2013, and then climbed by 24% between 2013 and 2019.
For all types of such policies, including employers' insurance, public liability, and commercial property insurance, the overall average premium had increased by 4% between 2009 and 2019.
Turning to the profits earned by insurers, the Central Bank said they generated operating profits of 5% of total income between 2009 and 2019, when profits on investment income is included. However, insurers have been loss-making in more recent years.
Between 2009-2014, insurers posted operating profits of 11% but had losses of 3% between 2015 and 2019. Excluding investment income and other income streams, "underlying insurance business has been less profitable over this time period", the Central Bank said.
"We can see that insurers’ operating profit fluctuated between periods of profit and loss," said Michael Cassidy, the director of economics and statistics at the Central Bank. By 2014, the sector had become loss-making and looked to restore profitability, he said.
Mr Cassidy said the information from the database will "help to bring transparency to the market".
The report again showed that litigating claims was much more expensive than settling claims directly. The report covers 312,000 policies across the three types of business insurance and doesn't include the period since onset of the Covid crisis, or the newly proposed judicial injury guidelines.