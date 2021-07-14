Business premium hikes of 24% linked to long period of weak profitability for insurers 

A new report showing the cost of premiums for business liability insurance used by a wide range businesses -- including the smallest of shops to the largest of factories -- had climbed 24% in recent years will help inform public and legislators, the Central Bank said.

However, the regulator said the price hikes followed a number of years when premiums fell and "can be quite well explained" by the regular profit-and-loss cycles in the insurance industry and reflect a period of very weak profitability in recent years. The era of low interest rates and weak investment returns for insurers might continue to weigh for some time, the Central Bank said.