Global shares resume climb as investors assess Covid variants          

A gauge of global stocks hit an intraday record as investors looked for signs on whether the Delta variant of the coronavirus could dent global growth.
Earnings season is poised to get underway this week, along with key inflation data on consumer and producer prices, as well as comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, which should help investors get a glimpse of economic growth prospects and the central bank's policy path.
"At some point this week we will likely find a balance in between that tug-of-war of fears of inflation and fears of growth slowing down, because you really can’t have both and we are not going to have one or the other," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.
Equity gains on Wall Street were modest, with financials among the best-performing sectors on the session ahead of results from JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America later on Tuesday.
European equities also moved higher.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose and the MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained, after hitting a record.
Concerns about dampening economic growth weighed on crude prices, outweighing the possibility of tighter supply after talks among producers stalled last week.
The price of a barrel of Brent crude traded at $73.84, down 0.74%.
Irish shares were mixed.
AIB gains slightly but Bank of Ireland fell almost 1.5%.
Ryanair shares slipped 1.3% and shares in Paddy Power-owner Flutter fell 2%.