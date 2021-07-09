G20 finance ministers back overhaul of corporate tax for multinationals

The agreement at talks in Venice is set to be finalised this weekend and caps eight years of wrangling over the issue
G20 finance ministers back overhaul of corporate tax for multinationals

The pact to establish a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15% is an attempt to squeeze more money out of tech giants like Google.

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 18:22
Francesco Guarascio and Christian Kraemer, Reuters

Finance chiefs of the G20 club of large economies have backed a landmark move to stop multinationals shifting profits into low-tax havens and win back hundreds of billions in lost revenues, a draft communique showed.

The agreement at talks in Venice is set to be finalised this weekend and caps eight years of wrangling over the issue.

The aim is for country leaders to give it a final blessing at an October summit in Rome.

The pact to establish a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15% is an attempt to squeeze more money out of tech giants like Amazon and Google as well as other multinationals able to shop around for the most attractive tax base. 

However, moves towards agreement have in recent weeks been hampered by a handful of countries, including Ireland.   

While tax campaigners point to loopholes in the proposals and wanted a more ambitious crackdown, the move is a rare case of cross-border coordination in tax matters and could strip many tax havens of their appeal. 

"We invite all members that have not yet joined the international agreement to do so," the communique seen by Reuters said of a number of countries still resisting the move.

That would represent political endorsement of an agreement this month among 131 countries at talks hosted by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. 

Momentum for a deal accelerated this year with the strong backing of the Biden administration in the US and many public treasuries around the world stretched by the massive fiscal support needed to shield pandemic-ravaged economies.

Geoffrey Okamoto at the IMF called it a "net win for the world" but said work was still needed to simplify the agreement for countries. 

If all goes to plan, the new tax rules should be translated into binding legislation worldwide before the end of 2023.

However, a fight in the US Congress over president Joe Biden's proposed tax increases on corporations and wealthy Americans could yet create hurdles.

Equally, there could be difficulties because EU member states Ireland, Estonia, and Hungary are among the countries that have not yet signed up. 

"I am convinced that in the end we will come to a joint decision in the EU," German finance minister Olaf Scholz said. 

Read More

Global tax reform risk to Ireland remains 'distant', ratings agency says

More in this section

Inside Silver Bullion Pte's 600 Metric Ton Silver Vault Ahead Of Official Opening Social media Reddit investor crowd still have silver in their sights   
Collison brothers 'plan stock market debut of €95bn Stripe payments startup' Collison brothers 'plan stock market debut of €95bn Stripe payments startup'
Manchester Airport stock Legal challenge backed by Ryanair and Aer Lingus owner on Covid travel curbs starts in UK
#apple taxorganisation: imforganisation: oecd
Fuel prices

EU to propose all new cars sold from 2035 should have zero emissions

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices