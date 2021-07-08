Consumer prices rise 1.6% on utility bills but oil markets and ECB may provide respite

Higher fuel costs amid the rebound in the global economy continue to drive Irish consumer prices up, but oil markets and a new policy by the European Central Bank (ECB) may offer a respite.

New CSO figures showed Irish consumer prices rose by an annual 1.6% in June as the increase in crude oil prices since the reopening of the global economy continued to push up a wide range of household utility electricity and heating bills, as well as transport costs.

Other parts of the economy that have reopened following the lifting of the Covid lockdowns in the early summer such as restaurants and hotels and hairdressing also posted significant annual price increases, even as lower food costs helped keep consumer price increases in check.

The effects of the huge spike in global crude oil prices that started this year on bets that vaccines would lift the Covid siege on economies across the world spilled out this year in higher utility and household bills.

The costs Irish households pay for their electricity and gas were unchanged in June from May but have nonetheless climbed 9.6% and 3.4% since June 2020, according to the CSO figures.

The spike in global crude oil prices is most clearly seen in home heating oil, which rose 1.5% in June and is now up over 41% from a year earlier.

Rising global crude prices have in the past increased the prices of a wide range of consumer goods but the global oil markets in recent days have cooled considerably.

A breakdown in talks between the oil-producing nations in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies have driven crude lower.

The price of crude which traded at $73.10 (€61.60) a barrel today may not rise as quickly as some analysts had originally thought this year and therefore ease the pressure on energy-related Irish household bills.

New EU Commission forecasts this week also provided some comfort that higher fuel costs should not necessarily drive consumer prices higher.

In the past, sharply rising consumer prices across Europe would have put pressure on the ECB to look at hiking interest rates to rein in inflationary pressures.

However, the ECB today raised its goal for inflation and may let it overshoot the target for a while, giving officials more discretion in how to bolster the eurozone economy.

In the culmination of an 18-month review, the central bank agreed to seek consumer-price growth of 2% over the medium-term.

The new wording is a significant change from the previous “below, but close to, 2% over the medium term”, which some monetary officials felt was too vague and led to calls for rate increases too soon.

“The new formulation removes any possible ambiguity and resolutely conveys that 2% is not a ceiling,” ECB president Christine Lagarde told reporters in a press conference.

The strategy review is the first by the institution since 2003, and the most comprehensive and ambitious attempt to rethink its role in serving the euro zone’s 342 million citizens since the creation of the single currency.