Settlements reached in Belfry Funds investment court cases

Settlement of all the cases, which is confidential, was announced before the High Court
Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 16:05
Ann O’Loughlin

Over 270 High Court cases over investor losses from the collapsed UK property investment "Belfry Funds" have been settled.

The settlement of all the cases, which is confidential, was announced before the High Court.

The lead case in the actions, brought by 83-year-old investor Bernadette Goodwin, came before the court late last month, but was adjourned to allow out of court settlement talks take place.

When the matter returned before Mr Justice Brian O'Moore John O Donnell, for Ms Goodwin, told the court that the time afforded to the parties had been put to productive use.

Cousel said Ms Goodwin's and all the other cases had been resolved on confidential terms.

As part of the settlement, counsel said that the court could make certain orders, including that all of the actions be struck out, with liberty to apply, and that all other cost orders made in previous related hearings be vacated.

Counsel added that on consent the allegations of fraudulent concealment made against the defendants were being withdrawn.

The cases concerned investments of between €100,000 and €400,000 in the Belfry Funds which the investors allege were promoted between 2002 and 2006 by AIB and four directors of various companies in the Belfry Properties group.

