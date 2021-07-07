EU Commission: Ireland's rebound to be strongest in Europe from Covid crisis this year

The Economic and Social Research Institute last month projected GDP would surge by over 10% this year, helped by exports and domestic spending
EU Commission: Ireland's rebound to be strongest in Europe from Covid crisis this year

The forecasts repeat many of the themes highlighted by Irish private forecasters but are if anything more conservative than many other projections. Picture: Hannelore Foerster/Bloomberg via Getty Images 

Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 14:13
Eamon Quinn Business Editor

Ireland’s economic rebound from the Covid economic crisis will be the strongest in Europe as pent-up domestic spending fuels recovery, according to new EU forecasts.

In its summer forecasts, the Commission sees Ireland's GDP surging by 7.2% this year, much higher than the eurozone average of 4.8% and continuing to grow in 2022, by just over 5%.

The forecasts repeat many of the themes highlighted by Irish private forecasters but are if anything more conservative than many other projections.

The Economic and Social Research Institute last month projected GDP would surge by over 10% this year, helped by exports and domestic spending. 

The new forecasts come as the Government prepares to release its new forecasts.

In its assessment, the Commission said multinationals will tap the upswing following the ending of the Covid closedowns across the world, while “domestic sectors are expected to perform even better in the second half of the year” while household savings will continue to lend support next year too, the Commission said.

It projects Irish price inflation under the EU harmonised measure will rise 1.5% this year and ease back to 1.2% in 2022.

The Commission reiterated that plans to overhaul the way multinationals are taxed around the world, as well as the implementation of the Irish Sea border Brexit protocol, remain downside risks.

But it added “that on the upside, the performance of multinational corporations could again exceed expectations".

New CSO figures showed a mixed picture for factory output. 

The so-called modern sector dominated by multinationals contracted by 4.3% between March and the end of May from the previous three months but has climbed 15.6% from the same period a year ago.

Output of the traditional sector grew 2% in the three months and have surged 26.5% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, German finance minister Olaf Scholz said he does not expect hurdles to moving ahead with a planned global tax reform at a G20 meeting in Venice this weekend.

"Everything will happen very quickly now," Mr Scholz said. 

"The goal is very ambitious: we want to have everything ready already so that it becomes international practice in 2023," he added.

Read More

Analysis: 725,000 people require jobs-linked welfare payment this week         

More in this section

FILE PHOTO The High Court has seen four cases brought against the State from women sent to give birth in Mother and Baby homes. FBD pub compensation court hearing begins 
CC CABINET MEETING Analysis: 725,000 people require jobs-linked welfare payment this week         
Retailers demand rent write-offs to stay alive Retailers demand rent write-offs to stay alive
euroeconomygdp
Young black woman having troubles accounting taxes

Women have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 pandemic - report

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices