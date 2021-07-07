Women have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 pandemic - report

The pandemic has led to an increase in domestic violence and worsening mental health among women as Covid-19 found to have disproportionately impacted women.

A new report into the effect the current pandemic has had, particularly on women from minority groups and disadvantaged communities, has found the impact to be "highly gendered".

The report, carried out by Rethink Ireland, included testimony from women in direct provision, women parenting alone, transgender women and women in rural Ireland.

It found the pandemic has had a damaging effect on women's economic mobility, incomes and home care responsibilities.

Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland, says the pandemic has "revealed and compounded the economic and social inequalities faced by women - particularly for women from minority groups and economically disadvantaged communities".

Women's employment opportunities were found to be negatively affected due to digital literacy issues, increased care responsibilities at home and job displacement as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

A number of recommendations have been made in the report to ensure that women are not left behind as the country emerges into a post-Covid recovery.

Recommendations include measures to support women into employment including reskilling programmes and social welfare supports as well as addressing the economic inequalities of minority women including women of colour, disabled women, transgender women, women seeking asylum and Traveller women.

There is a need for more diverse representation of women in the decision making process of social and economic policy, according to the report.

Investment in the childcare system is also identified as being central to women's economic equality.

Orla O'Connor, Director of the National Women's Council, said: "Our childcare system continues to be one of the most poorly funded systems in Europe and we have one of the highest rates of low paid workers in Europe."

Ms O'Connor said it is vital that a gender and equality framework be used as a lens to guide decisions about how public funding and resources are allocated.