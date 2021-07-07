Analysis: 725,000 people require jobs-linked welfare payment this week         

The number of people requiring the pandemic unemployment payment or PUP has fallen again this week — but 725,000 people are drawing down some sort of jobs-linked welfare payment and the separate Covid wage subsidy scheme now accounts for the largest number by far, an Irish Examiner analysis shows.

The Department of Social Protection said 221,000 people were drawing the PUP, down by 6,900 from last week. There are still 54,520 workers in accommodation and food services and 23,825 people in administrative jobs who still require a payment.