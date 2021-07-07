Retailers demand rent write-offs to stay alive

Retailers are demanding a rent amnesty to help them survive the fallout from the Covid crisis and avoid an “economic catastrophe”.

Industry group Retail Excellence is due to tell the Oireachtas committee on enterprise, trade and employment that retailers have been “decimated” by the impact of the pandemic and that writing off a portion of rent is a realistic, fair and minimum requirement.

It wants 50% of retailers’ rent — covering at least the first four months of this year — to be written off, warning that a widespread commercial rent crisis is looming. The group also said retailers should be able to avail of staged payments to their landlords in order to protect their cashflow.

Staged rental payments

Retail Excellence represents a range of retailers — both large and small — and counts the likes of Brown Thomas, Zara, H&M and Ikea among its members.

The group said a staged rental payment agreement would help retailers recover from an “unprecedented financial hit”.

Such a compromise is “urgently needed”, it said, given reports that some landlords and shopping centre owners are still insisting on full rent for the first four months of this year when all outlets were closed.

“The retail industry has been decimated since the onset of Covid-19 and needs some form of a rent amnesty in order to pick itself off the ground,” said Retail Excellence managing director Duncan Graham.

Retailers 'on a cliff-edge'

Non-essential retailers, in particular, are on a “financial cliff-edge” following a year of enforced closures, Retail Excellence said, with it warning that hundreds of businesses will now struggle to pay fixed-costs as they start trading again.

“Already we are seeing vacancy rates of up to 30% on what have traditionally been our busiest high streets, and we know that there were 2,000 more commercial vacancies at the end of 2020 as there were at the same time the year before,” Mr Graham said.

The businesses that are still trading face a monumental — and in many cases, impossible — challenge now in terms of meeting their rent obligations.

Mr Graham said a rent amnesty for at least the first four months of the year would be “invaluable” and would also help landlords in the long run.

“Everyone wants to see a realistic and fair resolution to this looming crisis, and we believe what we have proposed offers that,” he said.

“The retail industry accounts for over 10% of the country’s workforce, so we must explore every avenue to avoid wholesale liquidations and a resulting economic catastrophe which no one wants to see happen,” Mr Graham said.

He said certain landlords — particularly major financial institutions or pension funds — would be able to absorb losses without overly adverse effects.

Retail Excellence is also calling for more government support for smaller online retailers, according to Mr Graham:

Online retailing supports totalled €11m last year and are now set to be more than halved this year to €5m.

"This is a huge blow to smaller businesses who are dependent on far more support in order to continue trading,” he said.