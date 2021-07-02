US job hiring grows, but so does unemployment

Pace of US hiring accelerated in June, with payrolls increasing by the most in 10 months
US job hiring grows, but so does unemployment

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell won't be under any further pressure to tighten monetary support after the latest US jobs data.

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 19:34
Reade Pickert and Olivia Rockeman

The pace of US hiring accelerated in June, with payrolls increasing by the most in 10 months, suggesting firms are having greater success recruiting workers to keep pace with the economy’s reopening.

So-called non-farm payrolls jumped by 850,000 last month, bolstered by strong job gains in leisure and hospitality, a US labour department report showed. 

However, the country's unemployment rate edged up to 5.9% because more people voluntarily left their jobs and the number of job seekers rose.

“Things are picking up,” said Nick Bunker, an economist at the job-search company Indeed. 

“While labour supply may not be as responsive as some employers might like, they are adding jobs at an increasing rate.”

The gain in payrolls, while well above expectations, doesn’t markedly raise pressure on the Federal Reserve to pare monetary policy support for the economy. 

Even with the latest advance, US payrolls are still 6.76m below their pre-pandemic level.

Demand for work remains robust as employers strive to keep pace with a firming economy, fuelled by the lifting of restrictions on business and social activity, mass vaccinations and trillions of dollars in federal relief.

