‘Considerable progress’ made in Belfry funds case

A High Court case over investor losses from the collapsed UK property investment Belfry funds has been adjourned for a week after a judge was told there has been "very considerable progress" in talks to resolve the matter.

John O'Donnell SC, for the investor in the lead case, 83-year-old Bernadette Goodwin, said since talks began on Tuesday "a more ambitious approach" had been adopted by the parties to resolve all 300 cases before the court, not just Mrs Goodwiin's case.