Cost of Covid will reduce chances of new spending or tax cuts Ibec warns

The cost of protecting the Irish economy from the impact of the Covid pandemic will reduce options in the coming years for new spending or tax cuts, IBEC has warned.

However, the business representative group said the significant mark left of the State's balance sheet does not mean a return to austerity.

Ibec published its latest Quarterly Economic Outlook today, which forecasts an increase in GDP of 6.5% in 2021 but said the growth is reflective of a very unstable period with Covid driven base effects, Brexit and other international dynamics all leading to volatility in the figures.

The government will today commence its National Economic Dialogue allowing for public consultation and discussion on the Budget. Ahead of that forum, Ibec said a renewed focus needs to be placed on greater fiscal and competitiveness discipline in order to ensure that funding is available to fix economic challenges such as infrastructure, housing, population ageing and climate change.

"Ireland faces some unique challenges in the post-Covid era," Ibec Chief Economist, Gerard Brady, said. "We have obvious long-standing infrastructural deficits, significant Government policy commitments in areas like health, pensions and the labour market, and hugely ambitious climate targets to meet. We are also facing threats to our business model from global corporate tax change. All of these will have challenging implications for economic growth, business competitiveness and tax revenues in the months and years ahead."

Despite the concerns about future revenues, Ibec said the economy is set to emerge strongly from the Covid crisis.

"The first half of 2021 has seen the export engine of Ireland’s economy continuing to fire and a level of normality is now returning to most domestic sectors," Mr Brady said.

"Despite the comparatively poor performance of domestic sectors in the first quarter of the year, there are signs of light on the horizon, with credit and debit card data and strong VAT returns for March and April indicating the potential for a rapid recovery in consumption. This, in conjunction with positive improvements in employment as sectors reopen, shows an economy well placed to see a rapid recovery in activity as the vaccine is fully rolled out.”

The report said the easing of restrictions in May has resulted in additional spending of over €200m a week by Irish households. The total level of card spending is now at its highest level since March 2020, excluding the Christmas period.

There are also encouraging improvements in employment as the worst impacted sectors of the economy reopen. The number of workers on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) have fallen sharply over the second quarter, down to 267,000 in mid-June from a peak of 486,000 in early February, a decrease of 45%. Total numbers receiving the payment have been falling by between 6% and 8% weekly since mid-May.

However, Ibec warns that the enthusiasm from reopening will be somewhat dampened by growing fears of competitiveness pressures driven by both rapid international price increases on key goods and freight and by domestic policy.

" The global economy remains a long way from ‘business as usual’, with cost pressures and interruptions in supply-chains to remain for some time yet," Mr Brady said.

"Covid has left its mark on the State’s balance sheet. This needn’t mean a return to austerity, but it will constrain options for new, unfunded, day-to-day spending or tax cuts in the future."