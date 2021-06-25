Fiscal Advisory Council warns Government of limited budgetary options

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) is warning the Government of limited budgetary options in the years ahead, even as the Covid-19 crisis eases.

The budgetary watchdog has been critical of the Government for failing to set out how it plans to pay more on health, housing, pensions, and climate change.

"Even as the temporary costs of the Covid-19 crisis fade away, the €5.4bn of permanent spending increases in Budget 2021 has committed much of the growth in revenue to 2025," Ifac said.

The cost of maintaining existing public services and benefits and current investment plans, spending needed to 'stand still', would use up much of the remaining space."

The council said that in order to fund new policy initiatives, choices will need to be made between raising taxes or reducing other areas of spending to keep debt on a prudent path.

The warning from Ifac comes as the body launched a new 'Fiscal Space Calculator' that allows the public to explore alternative budgetary choices for the coming years.

"While generous supports have been warranted during the Covid-19 crisis, fiscal space will be limited in the years ahead," said Fiscal Council chairman Sebastian Barnes.

There are significant pressures to spend more on health, housing, pensions and climate change. The council has highlighted the need for the Government to set out how it will fund higher spending and how to prioritise the different policy objectives.

"The council’s Fiscal Space Calculator provides a tool for anyone to explore what policy package they would look to see.”

Ifac and the Government have been critical of each other in recent weeks. Last month, the council slammed the Government for "poorly founded" projections, warning any new spending in the coming years will likely need to come out of higher taxes or from cuts elsewhere.

"The Government has failed to deliver a credible medium-term strategy" despite it facing huge demands from an ageing population and climate change while becoming more reliant on the corporation tax receipts of a handful of multinationals, it said.

Asked about the issue on RTÉ Radio recently, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that while Ifac was right on some things, “they’re not right on everything”, and said the body had failed to predict that the Government would not be able to balance the budget in previous years.

However, in a series of tweets in response, Ifac said the Tánaiste's comments were 'unfounded'.

The Tánaiste’s claim on RTE’s “This Week” yesterday that the Fiscal Council failed to predict that the Government would reach budget balance is unfounded. The Council’s role is to assess official forecasts and highlight risks. It did not make fiscal forecasts in those years. — Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (@fiscalcouncil) June 21, 2021