Why now? How much? What next?: A Bank of Ireland share sale explainer

WHY IS THE GOVERNMENT SELLING NOW?

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he made the decision because he believes “the prospects for the Irish economy and the ability of our economy to grow are very strong”.

HOW MUCH OF THE STATE'S NEAR 14% STAKE IS BEING SOLD?

Ultimately, all of it, but over a phased timeframe of six months. The number of shares being sold initially, and at any given time, will depend on market conditions. Mr Donohoe said in order to ensure the taxpayer's interest is protected, shares will not be sold below a certain price per share, which the Department of Finance will keep under review.

HOW MUCH WILL THE GOVERNMENT MAKE FROM THE SALE?

An estimate of €700m has been placed on what the State may make from the complete sale of its Bank of Ireland shares.

HOW MUCH HAS THE STATE ALREADY MADE FROM ITS BANK OF IRELAND STAKE?

The Government has already made back €5.9bn from its initial €4.7bn investment in the bank.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE STATE'S SHAREHOLDINGS IN OTHER BANKS?

Nothing at the moment. The State owns 75% of Permanent TSB and 71% of AIB. The Government said there remains “no plan” to sell down those stakes as yet, but that its long-standing plan is to exit its bank shareholdings “at the appropriate time”.

IS THIS JUST A WAY OF STUMPING UP CASH TO ALLOW PERMANENT TSB BUY CERTAIN LOANS FROM ULSTER BANK AND CLEARING THE WAY FOR BANK OF IRELAND TO BUY DAVY STOCKBROKERS AND KBC BANK IRELAND?

Yes and no. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said there is “no connection, whatsoever” with this sale and the potential need for PTSB to raise extra funds to buy part of Ulster Bank.

But, the pending exits of Ulster Bank and KBC from the Republic’s banking market would leave only heavily Government-backed banks dominating the market. The sale of the State’s Bank of Ireland shares would lower the level of State control in the sector.

HOW HAS THE NEWS OF THE SHARE SALE BEEN GREETED?

Largely negatively. Shares in Bank of Ireland fell by more than 2%, while both the Financial Services Union (FSU) and opposition parties queried the rationale and timing of the move. Labour has called for the proceeds to be ring-fenced for housing investment, while the FSU criticised the Government for weakening its hand in Bank of Ireland at a time when a review of the future of the banking sector is being called for.