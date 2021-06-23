AIB in joint venture with Canada Life 

The new venture could be launched in the second half of 2022
AIB is investing €90m into the venture as it aims to diversify its revenue streams and improve non-interest income.

Alan Healy

AIB has reached an agreement to form a 50-50 joint venture with Canada Life to offer life insurance, pension, savings and investment options.

The bank is investing €90m into the venture as it aims to diversify its revenue streams and improve non-interest income.

The new venture with Canada Life, a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco, could be launched in the second half of 2022 but will require clearance by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC). 

Canada Life was chosen by AIB following a competitive selection process. Up to now, AIB operated a tied agency agreement with Irish Life. AIB said the existing agreement is to remain in place until the launch of the joint venture.

Colin Hunt, CEO of AIB, said the joint venture marks a key milestone in its strategy to diversify revenues and become a full provider of financial services for customers. 

"It will allow our customers to plan their finances and investments and puts us at the heart of our customers’ financial lives.’’ 

Declan Bolger, Head of Great-West Lifeco’s operations in Ireland the agreement aligns with their long-term plans for diversified growth in the Irish market.

