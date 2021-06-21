Ryanair to launch new flight to Turin from Shannon

Eight services have already resumed from the airport
Ryanair to launch new flight to Turin from Shannon

This is the first Turin service to operate from Shannon Airport since 2009. Picture: Andy Gibson

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 11:25
Alan Healy

Ryanair is to operate a new flight from Shannon to Turin in northern Italy.

The new winter service will run weekly on Saturdays starting on December 18 to March 26 next year. It is the first Turin service to operate from Shannon since 2009.

While a ban on non-essential travel remains in place for Ireland, Ryanair has resumed eight of its services from Shannon operating flights to Manchester, Barcelona, Stansted, Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw and Warsaw.

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group described the Turin flight as a green shoot for the aviation sector which has been devastated by the Covid-19 restrictions.

“Aviation has a long journey ahead. This is another step in slowly rebuilding our air services and brings to nine the number of Ryanair services announced for Shannon to-date," she said.

The ban on non-essential travel is expected to be lifted on July 19 with holders of EU Digital Covid certificates allowed to travel abroad for the first time in almost 18 months.

