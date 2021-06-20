McDonald's to create 800 new Irish jobs

These jobs will be in restaurants nationwide including counties Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Sligo and Westmeath.
Sun, 20 Jun, 2021 - 15:41
Greg Murphy

McDonald's is to create 800 new jobs across Ireland, expanding its current workforce to more than 3,000.

The roles are being created to cater for increased capacity within restaurants as Covid-19 restrictions ease over the coming months.

These jobs will be in restaurants nationwide including counties Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Sligo and Westmeath.

Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar said the news is "a welcome boost" for the country.

The announcement demonstrates McDonald's "continued commitment to Ireland, where it already has a strong employment presence throughout the country,” he said.

"As Ireland continues on the path to a full reopening, it is extremely positive news to see companies such as McDonald's planning for expansion and growing its workforce.” 

Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said the company is delighted to add to their Irish workforce.

"Since we first opened our doors in Ireland in 1977, we’ve created over 3000 jobs," he said.

“It’s fantastic to be able to offer an additional 800 people an opportunity to work with us.” 

Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said that McDonald's provides its staff with significant growth and development opportunities at all levels of its business.

"McDonald's commitment to Ireland and the Irish market is as strong as ever and will continue to grow in the years ahead," he said.

