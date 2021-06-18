Sunak rules out further extension of UK Covid business supports 

Government has forced many companies to close for an extra four weeks
British chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak was quoted as saying he would not bow to pressure to prolong other measures.

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 18:43
Akriti Sharma and William Schomberg

British finance minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out any further extension of Covid-19 supports to affected businesses, despite the UK government forcing many companies to close for an extra four weeks.

"What we did was deliberately go big and go long in terms of the support, we erred on the side of generosity," Mr Sunak said in an interview with the Financial Times.

"We very explicitly said, at the time, that was to accommodate delays to the road map."

Earlier this week, the UK's finance ministry said it would extend — until March 2022 — a ban on evictions of businesses that stopped paying rent due to the coronavirus crisis.

But, Mr Sunak was quoted as saying he would not bow to pressure to prolong other measures such as the jobs-protecting furlough scheme and relief on taxes companies must pay based on the value of the properties they occupy.

The UK's furlough programme is due to end on September 30 and businesses with furloughed staff will need to contribute towards employee wages from July 1.

The extension to the evictions ban -which had been due to expire at the end of this month — was welcomed by a trade body representing retailers, but landlords said allowing rent arrears to build up for a further nine months was wrong.

