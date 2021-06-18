UK dairy exports to the EU plunge 90%

The UK’s increased cost of trading with the EU and significant customs delays since Brexit are driving the downturn
Exports performed better outside EU markets, clawing back to pre-pandemic levels for countries such as China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 16:12

UK exports of products such as milk and cheese to the European Union collapsed by more than 90% during the first quarter from a year earlier, according to figures compiled by the Food and Drink Federation, based on tax data.

In what the trade group said was a “disaster” for the industry, overall food and drink shipments to the EU in the period were down £2bn (€2.33bn) from the corresponding three months in 2019. 

The figures are “a very clear indication of the scale of losses that UK” manufacturers face in the longer-term due to new trade barriers with the EU,” Dominic Goudie, head of international trade at the Food and Drink Federation, said in a statement.

The UK’s increased cost of trading with the EU and significant customs delays since Brexit are driving the downturn, according to the statement. 

The data from UK tax officials show first-quarter exports of fish fell by more than half and whisky slumped by almost a third compared with the same period in 2019.

Exports performed better outside EU markets, clawing back to pre-pandemic levels for countries such as China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea. The US has also suspended tariffs on goods including cashmere, Stilton cheese and Scotch whisky, which is expected to improve exports to the country.

• Bloomberg

