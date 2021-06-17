Talent retention key to revival of hospitality, says leading hotelier

Retention and recruitment of talent will be key to rebuilding the hospitality sector, says Brian Bowler, newly appointed president of the Irish Hospitality Institute.

In his role as GM of one of the Montenotte Hotel in Cork since 2017, Brian has been IHI's chair of the Munster District and deputy president of the Irish Hospitality Institute. He is the first Kerry native to serve as President since the organisation was founded in 1966.

Brian said: “Throughout the Covid crisis, the IHI has been on the forefront of supporting our industry professionals, providing training and development opportunities and virtual networking sessions to stay connected with our members.

“As we transition back to full operations, we will continue to be central in supporting and connecting hospitality professionals, as we rebuild our industry and our people once again. Retention and recruitment of talent will be key to the future recovery of our industry.”

Mr Bowler grew up in his family’s B&B in Dingle. He began his management career in Killarney and held senior management roles with prestigious hotels such as The Brehon, Carton House as well as Choice Hotels Ireland and The Great Southern Hotel group.

He was involved in the creation of the Kerry Tourism Strategy & Action Plan 2016–22, the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotel Federation and he was president of SKAL Kerry.

Mr Bowler added: "In Ireland, we have a well-earned global reputation for hospitality. I grew up in the industry and learned from some of the best hoteliers in Ireland so I know first-hand from a very early age that it is the people who make Irish hospitality world-renowned.

"I am so proud and honoured to be leading the IHI in what will be a pivotal time for our industry and for our people."