Number of people on PUP falls again, but at 18,000 pace of decline slows

The numbers requiring the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has continued to fall, but the pace of decline has slowed, new figures show.
The Department of Social Protection figures show there were 267,000 people on the PUP this week, the third week of declines since many parts of the economy reopened.
However, the latest fall of 18,000 compares with the decline of 24,000 recorded last week.
At 77,380, the figures show that accommodation and food service sector accounts for the largest share of all people on the payment, down from 84,790 last week.
Wholesale and retail workers are the second largest group, with almost 39,190 people, down slightly from 41,700 last week.
At 26,290, administrative and support workers are the third largest, and, at 22,330, construction workers account for a sizeable share.
There are now much fewer people on the PUP scheme than on the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, or EWSS.
Revenue figures show there were 300,300 people whose wages were subsidised through May and 191,900 who required the EWSS scheme so far in June.
Meanwhile, CSO figures showed Irish exports rose by €1.1bn to €52.8bn in April from April 2020, helped by a €300m increase in exports to Britain.