Fares for the Holyhead-Belfast sailings start at £130 (€150) for a car and driver.
Wales-Northern Ireland ferry route launched amid ‘very strong demand’ for sailings

Stena Line announced the new routes today in respond to demand. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 13:28
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Wales and Northern Ireland will be connected by a ferry route in response to strong demand for sailings.

Stena Line said it will run a weekend timetable between Holyhead and Belfast from June 25.

One of the firm’s newest ships, Stena Estrid, will operator the eight-hour sailings, carrying a combination of freight and leisure traffic.

This comes amid “very high demand” on Belfast routes to and from Liverpool and Cairnryan in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, according to the company.

A Port of Belfast sign (Liam McBurney/PA)

Fares for the Holyhead-Belfast sailings start at £130 (€150) for a car and driver.

The services are scheduled to run until July 18.

Stena Line trade director Paul Grant said: “We are delighted to be able to announce details of our new temporary service between Holyhead and Belfast.

“The much-anticipated summer rebound for travel is beginning and we are hugely encouraged by current booking trends.

“The current travel restrictions between Britain and Ireland have created a lot of pent-up travel demand so hopefully the addition of this new route will help provide another option for people visiting friends, relatives or taking a break as well as being an attractive option for our freight customers.”

