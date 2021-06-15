Apple back in Washington focus over handling of Trump-era subpoenas

Apple is facing renewed scrutiny in Washington over its compliance with secret Trump-era subpoenas for user data on more than 100 users including US lawmakers, highlighting the bind tech companies find themselves in when obliged to satisfy law enforcement demands.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, whose data was among material Apple turned over to the US Justice Department, said that lawmakers will delve into how giant tech companies respond to subpoenas for information on their customers. Mr Schiff, a California Democrat, enraged former President Donald Trump with congressional investigations of his administration’s ties to Russia.

The House Judiciary Committee announced an investigation into the Justice Department’s surveillance of members of Congress, journalists and others, ostensibly sparked by an effort to run down media leaks. The Senate Judiciary Committee also said it would look into the matter.

Technology companies are already facing criticism for their economic power, privacy policies and role in public discourse. With this episode, policy makers will turn their attention to risks involved with the sheer amount of user data tech companies divulge when served with relatively routine subpoenas, according to privacy experts.

“The explosion in digital data that is held by internet companies and other third parties has made these subpoenas much more powerful and much more intrusive on people’s privacy,” said Elizabeth Goitein of the Liberty & National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice.

“We rely on companies that hold this data to stand up for us and protect our interests and our privacy rights in response to these kinds of demands, and it’s not always clear that they have the incentive to do that,” she said.

The US Justice Department is already investigating Apple’s app store practices, which have also been questioned by Congress. The DoJ inquiry is continuing and no final decisions have been made about whether to bring a case.

Read More US Justice Department seeks internal investigation on seizure of Democrats’ data

Apple, which touts its security and privacy protections to customers, last month notified Democratic Representatives Schiff and Eric Swalwell, as well as House Intelligence Committee staff, that their user information was the subject of a gag order that expired after being renewed three times.

The iPhone maker also informed former White House counsel Don McGahn last month that the company handed over his user information in response to a subpoena. The New York Times earlier reported that Apple had turned over Mr McGahn’s records and had been subpoenaed for the accounts of the Democratic lawmakers.

Apple said on Friday that it didn’t know at the time that the list of about 100 customers in the subpoenas included the lawmakers and said that it provided metadata and subscriber information, but not the content of emails or pictures.

Microsoft confirmed it got a similar subpoena and said it was barred from notifying the individuals due to a gag order.

Google didn’t answer a question about whether it was subpoenaed in this case, but a spokesman pointed to the company’s policy for responding to government requests for user information, which says the company often tries to narrow the request and occasionally resists providing any information. Google said it received 15,537 subpoenas in the US in the first six months of 2020, but didn’t disclose how it responded to all of them.

Mr Schiff said he wants to better understand when and how companies respond to subpoenas for different kinds of users, and how non-disclosure orders work in practice.

Mr Schiff said:

It certainly was distressing to see that among some tech policies they had a different policy with respect to their corporate clients than they do to average citizens or even members of the Congress.

“We intend to learn more about the tech practices.”

Mobile phone and email data held by a third party -- in this case, Apple -- is different than the landline phone or bank records that would have been subpoenaed in the past, according to Julian Sanchez, a tech and privacy expert at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank. Even turning over the time, date and length of calls and texts -- without the content of those messages -- could reveal critical information about a user’s activity, Mr Sanchez said.

“The metadata in these cases is giving you a level of visibility into the nature of those communications and the potential relationship that doesn’t really exist with a telephone record,” Mr Sanchez said. Subpoenas are relatively easy to obtain, he said.

Read More Senate demands Trump era law chiefs give evidence about data seizure

Bloomberg