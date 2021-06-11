Prize Bond fund soars but prize pot is reduced

Sales of Prize Bonds have surged in the past year as customers ploughed extra savings due to Covid into the State-backed prize draw.
The size of the fund now exceeds €4.1bn, with sales of €735.7m taking place last year, a 37% increase on 2019. Prize Bonds repaid amounted to €283.1m, while €19.2m in prizes were paid out last year.
"As a result of the pandemic and our depositors' desire to find secure investments, the value invested in the fund has increased significantly during the year while repayments decrease," Brian Fay, chairperson of the Prize Bond Company said in the annual report for 2020.
In 2020, more than 280,000 prizes were awarded to customers, a 13% increase in the financial year. The monetary value of prizes increased by 9.1%.
The Prize Bond Company is a joint venture operated between An Post and Fexco, which operate the State-backed scheme on behalf of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA).
From February of this year, the variable rate which determines the prize fund for Prize Bonds was reduced from 0.5% to 0.35%. It meant the two annual €1m prizes being replaced by four €250,000 prizes. In addition, the number of €50 prizes per week reduced from February.