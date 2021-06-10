Four further Cork streets targeted for outdoor dining upgrades

Four further Cork streets are to receive significant upgrades to encourage more outdoor dining and to improve the city centre as the economy emerges from the varying Covid restrictions in place for more than a year.

Cork City Council has issued tender documents for the supply and installation of new parasols and awnings on Caroline Street, Union Quay, Pembroke Street and Beasley Street. It follows the opening this week of new awnings in the centre of Princes Street in the city to take advantage of the outdoor dining guidelines.