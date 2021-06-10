Four further Cork streets targeted for outdoor dining upgrades

Latest efforts to improve the experience of the city centre as Covid restrictions are eased
3D image of the planned improvements for Cork's Pembroke Street.

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 10:27
Alan Healy

Four further Cork streets are to receive significant upgrades to encourage more outdoor dining and to improve the city centre as the economy emerges from the varying Covid restrictions in place for more than a year.

Cork City Council has issued tender documents for the supply and installation of new parasols and awnings on Caroline Street, Union Quay, Pembroke Street and Beasley Street. It follows the opening this week of new awnings in the centre of Princes Street in the city to take advantage of the outdoor dining guidelines.

The new layouts, locations and types of awnings will vary for each street according to the tender documents. On Union Quay, the contract is for parasols and seating on the riverside of the street opposite the bars and cafes.

The planned new parasols, awnings and outdoor seating for Union Quay in Cork.
Similar parasols and seating will be installed on Pembroke Street that connects South Mall to Oliver Plunkett Street, alongside Cork's GPO.

In April, the Council commenced construction work on 17 city centre streets to make them fully or partially pedestrianised. The work includes upgrades to the street surfaces to make them more pleasant and safer for residents, shoppers and diners.

The Council is also continuing work on the installation of 'parklets' at various locations in the city centre and wider metropolitan areas. The parklets convert some on-street parking spaces into public open space and are viewed as a cost-effective way to create more vibrant streets that promote economic vitality.

The deadline to respond to the current tender contracts is June 23.

Across Ireland and the wider world authorities are clamouring to entice shoppers, workers and residents to return to cities and urban areas and live, shop and work. Pedestrianisation, outdoor dining and a safer, more comfortable environment are seen as key factors in driving such a return.

