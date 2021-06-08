Ibec: Delivery of vital Cork projects is taking far too long

Traffic congestion risks undermining Cork's growth and impacts its ability to attract and retain staff, business group Ibec has said.

The group that represents Irish business criticised the timescale for the delivery of vital transport projects saying they are "taking far too long".

"The priority must be to get projects delivered much more rapidly. Accelerated delivery of infrastructure projects must be a central plank of the National Development Plan [NDP] review process," Ibec regional policy executive George Gill said.

As the economy reopens after Covid, he said decades of chronic underinvestment in key infrastructure, including transport, is threatening to undermine the prospects for economic recovery.

Among Ibec’s key infrastructure priorities for the Cork region include the Dunkettle Interchange, the N28 Cork to Ringaskiddy and the Cork Northern Ring Road.

Traffic congestion risks undermining Cork's growth and impacts its ability to attract and retain staff in our urban centres and compete for investment.

"Future development of housing in our urban cores must therefore proceed hand in hand with the provision of enhanced public transport services and active travel infrastructure.

“The combined potential of our regional cities is key in creating a counterbalance to Dublin and achieving balanced regional development. Improved connectivity between Cork, Limerick and Waterford is essential. Road projects, such as the M20, must be fast-tracked along with other key public transport projects, including light rail," Mr Gill said.

Ibec is calling on the Government to ensure that the National Investment Framework for Transport in Ireland (NIFTI) supports the delivery of an enhanced NDP.

“NIFTI must support the promotion of compact, densely populated urban centres as engines for economic progress. Residential densification can enrich character, placemaking and identity, provided that the urban centre is not choked with polluting, congested traffic," Mr Gill said.