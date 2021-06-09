Why repopulating Limerick city is critical for its revitalisation

Initiatives that promote a liveable city centre are essential for the future development of Limerick according to a new economic report.

The Future Development of Limerick City report by Indecon was carried out to benchmark Limerick against other Irish cities. Recommendations include the acceleration of important projects in the Limerick 2030 Economic and Spatial Plan and the implementation of a citizens dashboard on key projects to give the public transparency on their progress.

The report recognises that Limerick is one of the more affordable cities in Ireland, with the population of Limerick expected to grow by 10% by 2040. However, the last two decades have seen an increase in the number of vacant buildings due to a growth in housing, commercial and retail developments across the suburbs.

“Indecon believes there is the potential for Limerick city to be transformed into an urban environment where significantly higher numbers of individuals live in the city," Hugh Hennessy, Divisional Director with Indecon said.

"The availability of daytime, evening and night-time activities will be important. This will require an integrated approach involving the acceleration of the important key projects in the Limerick 2030 Plan including residential, commercial, cultural, educational and public realm initiatives."

Dr Catriona Cahill, Chief Economist with Limerick Chamber said: “Repopulating the city centre will have a greater impact on its revitalisation than any other policy intervention. We have to ensure that housing supply meets projected population growth and that the right type of housing is delivered in the right locations."

"Over 1,100 new homes will be needed each year over the next 19 years to meet our lowest population growth projections – that’s an increase of 100% on the current annual delivery rate for Limerick city and county."

In publishing the report Limerick Chamber has called for a strategy similar to that of ‘Our Rural Future’ to support the development of regional urban centres.

“Focus is urgently required on how cities can facilitate increased urban living and overcome major challenges such as digitalisation, climate change, remote working, and traditional retail decline," Dee Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Limerick Chamber said.

"After the year just gone, we must support our local retailers more than ever before. We’re particularly keen to see measures introduced to address the rise in youth unemployment as a result of the pandemic to ensure that these young people aren’t locked out of opportunities.”