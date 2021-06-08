Two in three women working longer unpaid hours

Two in three businesswomen in West Cork said they are working longer unpaid hours now than before the onset of the pandemic.

A survey by Network Ireland West Cork of its 75 members shows 62% are working longer unpaid hours than ever before. The survey sought to look for women’s insights into business and life over the past 15 months.

Of those surveyed, 70% have children or elderly family members to care for, with 69% saying this level of care has increased since the beginning of the pandemic. Sixty two per cent said they were working longer unpaid hours now than ever before with almost half saying this is down to the increased pressure to juggle everything, added to by the reduced access to childcare and family supports.

Pay equality

The survey also looked for insights into members’ views on pay equality and representation, with 44% agreeing that gender quotas or targets should be set by larger businesses to allow for more female representation on boards.

Thirty one per cent believed there was a pay gap in their place of work, while 60% said it would be a welcome development for businesses to conduct pay equity audits to ensure parity. All respondents said the support from a network of like-minded businesswomen has helped them over the past 15 months.

"Being in business means that we often have to take on the role of many, particularly for our self-employed members who are well used to juggling roles," Katherine O’Sullivan, Network Ireland West Cork president said.

However, it is obvious that the past 15 months has added to the burden of our members with a huge proportion working longer hours than ever before with the added uncertainty of what the future holds."

Ms O'Sullivan said Network Ireland West Cork had helped their members enormously over the past number of months, guiding and supporting members.

"Since the beginning, we have worked hard to provide extra supports to our members through live webinars and virtual networking events which have allowed us to share our fears and hopes for the future and this is what makes Network Ireland West Cork really special.

Women in Business Awards

The survey was carried out ahead of the group’s annual Women in Business Awards, which takes place on June 24. This year’s event will see eight women achieve awards from a shortlist of 24 nominees across eight categories.

“By coming together we can work to bring about change and have our voices heard while also celebrating each other’s achievements which is what our awards on June 24 is all about. We look forward to awarding these special women in business at our virtual event after what has been an emotional and physical rollercoaster for so many.

"However, as well as challenges there has also been great progress for our members and this is why it is important to mark these achievements.”