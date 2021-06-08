Councils adding live music to support city centres and musicians

Cork City Council is planning a series of outdoor live music events for August and September with the aim of animating the city centre and supporting local performers.

The council has issued tender documents seeking event producers to develop and deliver an outdoor live music programme in the city. This tender is in response to the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, which seeks to support local performers and crew who work in the commercial performance sector.