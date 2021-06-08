Councils adding live music to support city centres and musicians

Outdoor concerts planned for August and September
Busker Darren Keane on Cook Street in Cork. The City Council is planning wider outdoor music gigs for August and September. Picture Dan Linehan

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 09:57
Alan Healy

Cork City Council is planning a series of outdoor live music events for August and September with the aim of animating the city centre and supporting local performers.

The council has issued tender documents seeking event producers to develop and deliver an outdoor live music programme in the city. This tender is in response to the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, which seeks to support local performers and crew who work in the commercial performance sector. 

Similar calls for event managers and performers have been made by other local authorities including Dublin City Council. The Government is providing a €5m fund towards the national scheme with the maximum budget for the contract in Cork city set at €116,260. The successful tenderer can propose one or multiple locations for the events with consideration given towards managing numbers in line with public health guidelines.

The Local Live Performance Programming Scheme was part of a €50m suite of support measures announced by the Government in March to support the commercial live performance sector to assist producers, promoters, venues and musicians who have been severely impacted by the pandemic restrictions.

Cork City Council has also issued tender documents for the provision of a Ferris wheel and funfair on the Grand Parade for the Christmas period. The Ferris wheel operated in 2020 with restrictions in place but closed earlier due to the imposition of Level 5 restrictions on Christmas Eve. 

