Fórsa urges 'leadership and clarity' on future of aviation and restart of air travel

Aviation trade union Fórsa has urged the Government to show “leadership, clarity, and certainty” for the industry, warning that airlines may move planes to other markets and put thousands of Irish jobs at risk.
Fórsa is currently engaged with Aer Lingus over its cost-cutting proposals.
Its call comes as European travel groups launched a joint effort to persuade national governments and the EU to adopt a harmonised approach to the lifting of travel restrictions.
Airlines for Europe, the International Air Transport Association, the European Travel Retail Confederation ,and Airports Council International Europe want a common European approach on restoring freedom of movement in the EU, use of antigen testing to end quarantines, and a push for a progressive resumption of non-essential international travel.
The International Air Transport Association said 76% of Europeans want to travel as soon as possible.
It said the means to do so are in place, but the will and coordination by governments is needed to make it happen.