Dr Tara Shine named Cork Businesswoman of the Year

Dr Tara Shine, the co-founder of Change by Degrees, the social enterprise that inspires people to live and work more sustainably has been named the Network Ireland Cork Businesswoman of the Year.
Dr Shine, who has spent 20 years as a climate change negotiator and adviser on environmental policy at the international level, was announced as the 2021 winner at a virtual awards ceremony last night. She also won the award for STEM Businesswoman, with seven further award winners also celebrated at the Businesswoman of the Year Awards.
Miriam Bourke, corporate lead in Invesco Cork was the winner of the Power Within Champion. Michelle Dinneen of Ardin Career Development won the Solo Businesswoman award, while the Emerging New Business was won by Ingrid Seim, an accredited psychological coach and the founder of Avenues Consultancy & Coaching.
Judges for the awards included former Tánaiste Mary Harney; Sharon Corcoran, Director of Economic Development & Tourism at Cork County Council; and Vicki Crean, AIB Manager of Service and Sales, Cork City.
Network Ireland Cork’s president, Barbara Nugent said the 2021 winners are hugely different, all operating across diverse fields "but are intrinsically linked through their exceptional leadership, creativity and resilience through crisis and uncertainty."
"They have used their knowledge, expertise and influence to shape their companies, and in some cases, the wider community for the better. Each woman is a truly deserving winner. We look forward to them representing Cork at the national finals in October.”