Dr Tara Shine named Cork Businesswoman of the Year

Dr Tara Shine, the co-founder of Change by Degrees, the social enterprise that inspires people to live and work more sustainably has been named the Network Ireland Cork Businesswoman of the Year.

Dr Shine, who has spent 20 years as a climate change negotiator and adviser on environmental policy at the international level, was announced as the 2021 winner at a virtual awards ceremony last night. She also won the award for STEM Businesswoman, with seven further award winners also celebrated at the Businesswoman of the Year Awards.