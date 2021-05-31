Almost 60% fearful for job security over a year into pandemic

Optimism is returning to the jobs market with 61% of workers saying they believe there will be more job opportunities in their sector post-pandemic.

As the country begins to emerge from lockdown, nine out of every ten employers are either currently hiring or plan on hiring in the next three months.

According to a new survey, almost half of employers said they have seen an increase in the number of applications in 2021 with 56% reporting the quality of candidate suitability has increased.

Extensive job market activity is predicted for the remainder of the year with many employers already recruiting and almost half of those surveyed describing themselves as "employed but looking for a new opportunity".

While there is a certain amount of positivity about the future among both employers and employees, more workers are fearful for their job security 15 months into the pandemic than they were last year.

According to the annual FRS Recruitment Employment Insights Survey for 2021, 58% of workers admitted they are worried about their job security, up from 46% last year.

However, should they lose their jobs 70% believe they would secure new employment within three months.

If their job was under threat, three out of five workers said they would consider a pay cut while over 70% would consider a reduction in their working week.

When it comes to returning to the workplace, more than half of workers support employers being required to check vaccine certificates while 90% would take a job that requires them to be vaccinated.

Although, according to the survey, the vast majority of workers do not wish to return to the office full-time. They would prefer to continue working remotely some or all of the time.

The desire to have the option of working from home going forward has not been lost on employers with 83% planning on offering more remote working opportunities.

Over half of employers believe their employees are more productive when working remotely while the biggest benefits reported by workers include more time with family, more time for fitness and wellbeing and less time travelling.

Colin Donnery, General Manager of FRS Recruitment, said the pandemic has had a dramatic impact on attitudes to remote working.

"While the pandemic has undoubtedly disrupted business and played havoc with our lives, perhaps one of its most lasting impacts on the professional realm will be shepherding in a new approach towards working in line with a digitally enabled world," Mr Donnery said.

The drawbacks of remote working for employees include poor internet speed and connection issues as well as difficulty balancing work and family.