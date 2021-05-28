Pressure to outlaw 'car insurance discrimination' that is costing motorists €167m  

A decision by the British competition watchdog to outlaw car insurers penalising loyal customers has heaped pressure on the Government and Central Bank to ban the same practices that cost Irish motorists an estimated €167m a year, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

The Financial Conduct Authority in the UK moved on Friday to ban insurance firms from discriminating against long-loyal existing customers by quoting premium renewals at vastly higher prices than they offer to entice new clients.

Its ruling will affect both motor and home contents insurance, with the British watchdog acting swiftly by demanding insurers have updated their systems as soon as October, and warning the firms they will made to pay compensation if they fail to comply with the new rules from January.

The practice of discriminating against loyal customers — also called differential, dual, or discriminatory pricing —

by car and home content insurers is a running sore in Ireland.

A wide range of consumer and business advocates and leading politicians have long condemned the insurers and have urged the Government to legislate.

The Central Bank report into car and home contents insurers in December found the practices were widespread in the Irish market.

Customers with the same risks pay different premiums "with those customers with the longest tenure paying the most", it found.

Insurers now banned from the practices in Britain and the North will be able to continue in the Republic in the absence of new legislation.

Peter Boland, director at campaigning group, the Alliance for Insurance Reform, said he could not understand the reasons for the delay.

“We cannot understand that on an issue of genuine importance for consumers that the can has been kicked down the road," Mr Boland said.

He said he would encourage legislation, such as a bill presented by Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty, if it can secure widespread political support and to be found to have no unforeseen consequences.

He said the practices hit people with no access to the internet and also harms people who cannot move insurer because they have a 20-year old car.

Mr Doherty said the top six insurers in Ireland — AIG, Allianz, Aviva, Axa, Zurich, and RSA — are among the leading insurers who will be banned from the discriminatory practices in Britain.

"We calculate that it costs the Irish motorists €167m across 2.5m policies per year and dual pricing is well established and have examples of motorists being charged €900 more as a result," he told the Irish Examiner.

"If you are with an insurance company for nine years or more, you are paying 35% more in premiums. Once you renew with a company, you are paying more than the technical premium.

"The first year they might offer a small discount of 2% below the technical price but then they start over charging in subsequent years," he said.

Ronan Dunne, a partner and head of competition and EU legislation at law firm Philip Lee, said the British ban will "in all likelihood accelerate similar change here".