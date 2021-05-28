TikTok talks with Irish regulator over multiple EU consumer complaints, including targeting ads at children            

Number of incidents have prompted concerns about privacy and safety policies
TikTok talks with Irish regulator over multiple EU consumer complaints, including targeting ads at children            

Owned by China's ByteDance, TikTok has seen rapid growth worldwide, particularly among teenagers. 

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 17:19
Foo Yun Chee

Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok has been given a month to respond to multiple complaints from EU consumer groups that it allegedly violated the consumer laws and also allegedly fail to protect children from hidden advertising and inappropriate content.

TikTok said it would discuss with the Ireland's Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the Swedish Consumer Agency measures it recently introduced. Both bodies are leading the talks.

Owned by China's ByteDance, TikTok has seen rapid growth worldwide, particularly among teenagers. 

However a number of incidents have prompted concerns about its privacy and safety policies.

The European Commission launched a formal dialogue with TikTok and national consumer groups to review the company's commercial practices and policy.

European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said greater digitalisation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic has created new risks, in particular for vulnerable consumers.

"In the European Union, it is prohibited to target children and minors with disguised advertising such as banners in videos," he said. 

"We have taken a number of steps to protect our younger users, including making all under-16 accounts private-by-default, and disabling their access to direct messaging," the company said. 

"Further, users under 18 cannot buy, send or receive virtual gifts, and we have strict policies prohibiting advertising directly appealing to those under the age of digital consent." 

Read More

DIY Dentistry: Dentists warn of worrying TikTok teeth filing trend

More in this section

Hardware and motor sales lead an increase in April retail figures Hardware and motor sales lead an increase in April retail figures
Town chambers want dedicated urban bus services Town chambers want dedicated urban bus services
Cork Chamber: 'Covid making businesses leaner, smarter and more creative' Cork Chamber: 'Covid making businesses leaner, smarter and more creative'
#mediaorganisation: tiktok
USA-GATES AND WIFE

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce may change their €40bn charity foundation after all

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices