Limerick economy faring better than other regions during Covid

Limerick performed relatively well compared to other counties during the Covid pandemic a new economic report has found.

A biannual report prepared by EY for Limerick City and County Council shows that despite the challenges of the past year, the region has shown resilience pointing to the creation of 860 new jobs and 194 start-ups up until the end of March this year.

The report said the prospect of the reopening of the economy this summer, as well as building back better and more sustainably, provides some cause for optimism.

However, the impact of Cvoid has been dramatic, with 16,433 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and 10,659 people in receipt of Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) as of 22 Feb 2021.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins: “Given the unprecedented circumstances of the past year, this latest EY Economic Monitor speaks to Limerick’s resilience. Between planned private and public sector investment and the expected recovery kick-off in the summer, I firmly believe that Limerick will rebound in the second half of this year."

"Notwithstanding the obvious challenges that lie ahead, the most important thing I can say now is to urge the public to support local in the recovery. If we do that, we will accelerate our recovery even more.”

Vincent Murray Director of Economic Development, Limerick City and County Council said that while it has been a tough 12 months for everyone, especially the business community, the Limerick economy is projected to commence its recovery in mid-2021.

Mr Murray pointed to announcements by the Bon Secours and UPMC Hospital groups of new facilities that will create over 500 new jobs between them, investment and jobs by companies such as Regeneron, Transact Campus, 4Site, Screwfix, AMCS, Takumi and Kneat, the €116 million in funding under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund for key city centre projects including Cleeves Riverside Campus, the digital accelerator and a new city centre footbridge and the commencement of construction work on the Opera Centre site, public realm work on O’Connell Street, the International Rugby Experience and Bishop’s Quay.