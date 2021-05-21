Donohoe warns of 20% hit to Ireland's multinational tax income 

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has warned that any changes to international corporate tax rules could slash Ireland’s €12bn multinational tax take by as much as 20%.

OECD members are negotiating corporate tax reforms to better police multinationals. The US has tried to move the talks along by offering a minimum 15% global corporate tax rate. This has been welcomed by France and Germany.

Addressing the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, Mr Donohoe said while Ireland will remain competitive, any new OECD agreement will usher in a new landscape “and we will all need to adapt to it”.

Mr Donohoe reiterated his reservations about the introduction of a high minimum effective tax rate, saying it could be a step towards global tax harmonisation “rather than addressing aggressive tax planning”.

"I believe that small countries, and Ireland is one of them, need to be able to use tax policy as a legitimate lever to compensate for advantages of scale, location, resources, industrial heritage and the real, material and persistent advantage enjoyed by larger countries," he said.

"At the same time, I fully accept that there needs to be clear boundaries to ensure any competition is fair and sustainable. This is in all our interests. In stressing this point, we must recall that, today, we have far more robust international tax rules and safeguards to prevent abuse, arbitrage, base erosion and profit shifting than existed a decade ago.

"I acknowledged the associated compliance burden these rules have introduced for multinational companies, however, I trust that an OECD agreement can bring stability to this framework," Mr Donohoe said.

"We have worked hard in this country to ensure that we have an outward-looking perspective and a stable, pro-business, pro-enterprise environment that allows for investment and innovation to succeed."

With separate EU plans for a consolidated corporate tax base, Ireland faces a threat to its 12.5% corporate tax rate on two fronts.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner this week, economist Seamus Coffey – one of the country’s leading corporate tax experts – warned the EU plans could be “much more costly” to Ireland than the billions the country may lose under the OECD’s global tax reform plans.