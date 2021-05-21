Regional Chambers: We cannot return to Dublin receiving all air passengers

Returning to a concentration of Dublin receiving 96% of all air passengers coming into the country is not an option, Ireland's regional Chambers have said.

Issuing a joint statement in response to the decision by Aer Lingus to shut its base in Shannon and close temporarily in Cork, the Ennis, Galway, Limerick, Shannon, Cork and Tralee chambers said urgent action was now needed to ensure regional air connectivity.

"We acknowledge that the aviation sector has been devasted by the pandemic. International air connectivity is critical for the overall national economic recovery and of huge importance to our members. It is imperative that Ministers Ryan and Naughton work closely with Aer Lingus and stakeholders to set a clear pathway for resumption of meaningful levels of activity with absolute urgency," the statement said.

“National aviation policy should also require that a portion of all restored and new routes into the country are spread across the regional airports, Cork, Kerry, Knock and Shannon. Returning to a concentration of Dublin receiving 96% of all new passengers coming into Ireland when other airports are under-utilized is not an option for the regions."

The business representative bodies in the West, Mid-West and South-West, representing 2,787 member organisations urged the Ministers to seize the opportunity to reset air access to the country and to ensure that aviation policy aligns with the goals of project Ireland 2040.

“The regions outside of Dublin have been worst hit economically by the pandemic because of a greater reliance on tourism and hospitality. We cannot afford a lag in recovery time. It needs to happen in the regions as well as in Dublin and route connectivity is a critical piece of that recovery.”