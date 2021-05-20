Hotel bookings increase ahead of sector's reopening

Hotels and guesthouses in Ireland are reporting an increase in bookings ahead of the reopening of the sector on June 2.
A survey by the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) show booking levels now average 31% for July and 27% for August. Staycations and the domestic market provided significant support for the hotel sector last year with holidays at home expected to be very important for the sector again this year.
However, IHF President Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, President called on the Government to facilitate the return of vaccinated overseas travellers quickly to give a clear sign to overseas markets that Ireland is open for business again, similar to reopening announcements in other European countries such as Greece, Portugal and Malta.
“This would send a very clear signal that Ireland is reopening for tourism when it is safe to travel and will facilitate the necessary lead times for planning holidays and business travel. As an island nation international tourism is critically important, accounting for over 70% of tourism revenue pre-Covid.
“The increase in bookings in the past fortnight has been a welcome morale boost to our members and the thousands of people employed in Irish hotels," she said.
- The IHF survey was carried out on 11th – 13th May and the results are based on the response of 306 properties with 28,900 guest rooms across the country.
- National room occupancy: 25% June / 31% July / 27% Aug
- Dublin City and County: 10% June / 11% July / 11% Aug
- Other Cities: 21% June / 27% July / 21% Aug
- Border region: 26% June / 40% July / 37% Aug
- Mid-West: 26% June / 32% July/ 25% Aug
- Midlands / Mid East: 30% June / 31% July / 28% Aug
- South East: 50% June / 57% July / 45% Aug
- South West: 33% June / 44% July / 39% Aug
- West: 34% June / 45% July / 32% Aug