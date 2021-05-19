Premier Inn plans more hotels in Dublin and Cork

The owner of Premier Inn, Britain's largest budget hotel chain, said it is pressing ahead to open three new hotels in the Republic, with further expansion plans for Dublin and Cork, as it looks for a rebound from the Covid-19 slump with the help of British visitors.

Its stockmarket-listed owner, Whitbread operates a 800 budget hotels in Britain, has an hotel at Dublin Airport, and seven properties in the North, and wants to resume its Covid-delayed plans to add to its 72 hotels in Germany.