Premier Inn plans more hotels in Dublin and Cork

The owner of Premier Inn, Britain's largest budget hotel chain, said it is pressing ahead to open three new hotels in the Republic, with further expansion plans for Dublin and Cork, as it looks for a rebound from the Covid-19 slump with the help of British visitors.
Its stockmarket-listed owner, Whitbread operates a 800 budget hotels in Britain, has an hotel at Dublin Airport, and seven properties in the North, and wants to resume its Covid-delayed plans to add to its 72 hotels in Germany.
It plans to open in Dublin a 97-bed hotel in South Great George’s St later this year, 113 beds at a property on Gloucester St next year, and to launch a 151-bed hotel on Newmarket, near St Patrick's Cathedral, in 2023.
Premier Inn said it will open more hotels, including a 187-bed property on Morrison Quay in Cork.
"With a gradual easing of lockdown measures planned for the summer, and our first hotel in Dublin city centre opening this autumn at South Great George’s St, I am hopeful we will be able to explore new locations for Premier Inn in the city and grow our network in Dublin further,” said Premier Inn's Matt Gent.
Dan O’Connor at property firm JLL, who is working for Premier Inn, said the return of British visitors will help "ensure it outperforms the domestic market”.
Whitbread kept Premier Inn and its restaurants, which include Beefeater, when it sold the Costa coffee chain to Coca-Cola for around €5.7bn in 2019.