Support scheme expanded to help smaller businesses

Wedding planners, on-course bookmakers, travel counsellors, and photographers are among those expected to benefit
Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 18:37
Alan Healy

Businesses operating from a home office or hot-desk are now eligible for help with fixed costs.

The Government has extended the availability of the €60m small business assistance scheme (SBASC) to companies and individuals operating from non-rateable premises. 

Wedding planners, on-course bookmakers, travel counsellors, and photographers are among those expected to benefit.

SBASC is for businesses which are not eligible for the Covid restrictions support scheme that are down 75% or more of turnover. 

Fixed costs

It provides funding to help businesses with fixed costs such as rent, utility bills, and security. Grants of up to €4,000 are available for the first quarter of this year.

"While the grant is modest, it will make a big difference to those businesses," said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. 

"It is designed to help with energy bills, security, IT systems fees, legal and accounting fees, or any other fixed costs that may incur as part of running a business."

The Government said it is also reopening the micro enterprise assistance scheme so that smaller businesses, whose turnover is less than €50,000, can apply for a grant of €1,000 to help with fixed costs.

"It has been a really tough few months for anyone brave enough to run their own business. Things are looking up now," said the Tánaiste.

