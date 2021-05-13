Mortgage interest and rental costs increase as inflation makes a return

Rents increased by 1.6%, year-on-year, last month, while mortgage interest rates jumped nearly 2%, according to CSO figures
Mortgage interest and rental costs increase as inflation makes a return

Rents and mortgage costs continued to rise in April, and were joined by the first across-the-board rise in consumer prices since the start of the Covid crisis.

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 17:20
Geoff Percival

Rents increased by 1.6%, year-on-year, last month, while mortgage interest rates jumped nearly 2%, according to CSO figures, which showed an overall return to inflation. 

April saw the first rise in annual monthly consumer prices since before the Covid crisis hit.

The CSO said overall consumer prices rose by 1.1%, year-on-year, in April, driven by a spike in utility and fuel costs.

It was the first time prices showed an annual increase since a minor rise in March of last year, just as the pandemic was beginning to bite.

Annualised consumer prices have shown a consistent overall decline throughout the Covid crisis.

Average countrywide residential rents rose by 2.7% year-on-year in the final three months of 2020 and were up 2.1% in the first quarter of this year.

Rent crisis

Industry group the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers recently said the Government needs to overhaul rental legislation and speed up the supply of new houses to alleviate the rent crisis.

A Daft.ie report this week claimed the shortage of properties is resulting in tenants paying an extra €900 in rent per year, as demand continues to far outweigh supply.

Meanwhile, figures from the Central Bank this week show the average mortgage borrowing rate in Ireland currently stands at just below 2.8% – more than double the eurozone average of 1.26%.

Austin Hughes, chief economist at KBC Bank Ireland, said overall consumer prices are likely to remain permanently higher than they have been for some time, but runaway inflation is unlikely. 

Upward inflation

Short-term impacts of things like a turnaround in commodity prices, the reopening of the economy and a stronger sterling will influence upward inflation for the rest of the year, he said.

Mr Hughes said prices need to rise a little more in order to oil the economy as it emerges from the pandemic shock, but with unemployment levels likely to remain elevated for the next couple of years, soaring out-of-control inflation is not to be expected. 

The CSO said energy and fuel costs rose by 3.6%, on a yearly basis, in April. Also driving the overall rise was a 3% jump in health costs and a 2.2% rise in the price of tobacco and alcohol products.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices in April rose by 0.7%.

Read More

Ronan Lyons: 'Extraordinarily weak' supply in rental accommodation driving price increases

More in this section

EU warns of risk of 'scarring effects' from long-term unemployment for Ireland EU warns of risk of 'scarring effects' from long-term unemployment for Ireland
Travel Stock - Frankfurt Hedge funds buy large amounts of Irish sovereign bond debt                 
Coronavirus - Thu Nov 26, 2020 UK economy contracts 1.5% in first quarter, but rebounds in March
inflationrentmortgagesorganisation: cso
IMF entrance with sign of International Monetary Fund, concrete architecture building wall security guard doors

IMF says Ireland not doing enough to address housing crisis

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices