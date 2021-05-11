‘Everyone is smiling today, we are delighted to be back’

As retailers welcomed back customers by appointment this week, many premises are reporting customers spending more than normal highlighting the pent-up demand which should lead to a strong recovery over the coming months.

Director of Retail Ireland Arnold Dillon said a buzz is finally returning to high streets and shopping centres after months of restrictions. “The last few months have been incredibly stressful for retail businesses and their staff, but there is a sense of optimism.

O'Mahony's Bookstore in Tralee opened its doors for collection service on Monday morning with a full reopening scheduled for next week.

And by the time staff were in situ at 9:30am the phone lines began hopping with customers welcoming the staff back and placing orders for collection later in the day.

Some customers were waiting to collect their books before the store even opened which shows the importance of the shop to the people in the community it serves in Co Kerry.

O'Mahony's is one of the leading independent bookstores in Ireland with branches in Limerick and Tralee.

It is the oldest retail business of its type in the Munster region and was founded in 1902 at 120 O’Connell St Limerick by JP O’Mahony - grandfather of the current owner Frank.

The business still trades from the same location and employs 100 staff who boast a wealth of bookselling knowledge between them.

Peter Nammock gets the phone orders ready for collection. Picture: Domnick Walsh, Eye Focus LTD.

“Everybody is smiling today; staff are glad to be back at work and customers are delighted to get their books, so it's all good,” Maureen O’Shea told the Irish Examiner on Monday to the backdrop of ringing landlines.

“The phone is ringing and the orders are coming in for collection.”

She said the opening of the shop also provided staff with an opportunity to update the bestseller list and return books that are now out of date because of the four month closure of the business due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“We are busy restocking the shelves with new books, taking orders over the phone and tidying up,” Maureen continued.

“There is plenty of tidying up to be done actually, you can imagine how dusty the place got over the few months we have been closed.

“We are very grateful that our customers are ringing up looking for books and supporting us.

“Some orders were collected first thing while the phone continues to ring with orders being placed for collection later on in the day.

“We have a lot of very loyal costumes in Tralee; the last time we were closed they all came back when we reopened and we hope that will happen again for us now.

“People realise the importance of shopping locally and how that creates jobs for people in the locality.

“We have full-time staff that are depending on this job and we also supply school books - that would be big business for us.”

Meanwhile, there is a “big appetite'' for book lovers to purchase books, according to Maureen and she is keen to ensure that those customers buy their books in Tralee.

“People here are very eager to get their purchases in,” she added.

“We recommend books regularly and a lot of people take our recommendations very seriously.

“We are delighted with this actually; people are ringing up and they are really looking forward to coming back into the shop.”

And, while the main store in Limerick has an online side to the business, the shop in Tralee didn't move online but people continued to order books through its social media sites including Facebook and Instagram.

Despite all that, Maureen says the closure of the store means the momentum of people coming into the shop everyday, browsing the books, and chatting has been lost.

“The ritual of walking into a shop and buying a book has been lost and the customers miss that,” she added.

“That’s what a bookshop is about really - browsing, people love to browse, and looking at the books, discovering what the book is all about.

“We are very anxious that we stay open this time - nobody wants to see businesses closing again but it is very important to maintain social distance and wear a mask when customers come into the shop for a browse next week. All those measures are still in place.”